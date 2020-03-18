Feel Good Is The Freshest (& Funniest) Romantic Comedy On TV Right Now

Also beyond the Mae-George bubble is a past that Mae has been desperately trying to stifle. While Mae is on a Skype call to her parents back in Canada, George overhears Mae’s mum, Linda (played by none other than Friends alumnus Lisa Kudrow) ask whether she’s found a new Narcotics Anonymous group. George freaks out at discovering that her girlfriend didn’t tell her about being an addict, while Mae freaks out about having to readdress something that she’d convinced herself she’d been managing. It quickly becomes apparent that Mae’s compulsions have diverted towards her relationship with George and though it feels somewhat better for Mae, what develops is something far too dependent and unhealthy.