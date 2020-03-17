Celebrities Are Creating Their Own Reality TV Shows For Us During Quarantine

Some celebrities are going the distraction route, with people like Chris Martin hopping on Instagram Live to perform music for anyone who tunes in — he even took requests! Then there's Lizzo, who, along with her flute, created a crystal meditation to give strength to those who need it in this difficult time. There are also interviews, bedtime stories, and everything else celebrities can come up with to keep our spirits afloat. With livestreams like these, who needs TV or movies or fresh air? Still me, but at least celebrities will tide us over until normal life resumes.