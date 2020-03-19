Celebrities Are Creating Their Own Reality TV Shows For Us During Quarantine

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Simon Russell/Getty Images.
TV show production is shutting down and movie release dates are being pushed back, but on Instagram, the show must go on. Celebrities are making sure of it. With everybody isolating themselves in their homes due to the coronavirus outbreak, celebrities like Busy Philipps, John Legend, and Lizzo are creating #quarantinecontent that fans can tune into in lieu of more typical entertainment.
Some celebrities are going the distraction route, with people like Chris Martin hopping on Instagram Live to perform music for anyone who tunes in — he even took requests! Then there's Lizzo, who, along with her flute, created a crystal meditation to give strength to those who need it in this difficult time. There are also interviews, bedtime stories, and everything else celebrities can come up with to keep our spirits afloat. With livestreams like these, who needs TV or movies or fresh air? Still me, but at least celebrities will tide us over until normal life resumes.
Busy Philipps' Cameos

Give your friends a pick-me-up with 1) a surprise video from Busy Phipps and 2) a stern reminder to STAY INSIDE!

Lizzo's Instagram Meditation

For the less-aggressive among us, send this Lizzo crystal meditation to the friend who needs to be soothed — even if that friend is you.

Pink's Concert & Piano Lessons

There's no time like quarantine to learn a new skill, and Pink shared her piano progress with us on Instagram.
To make you feel my love 😍 rehearsals

Bright Minded With Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is going live on her Instagram every day this week at 11:30am PST/2:30pm EST for her series Bright Minded. Her first episode included an interview with therapist Dr. Daniel Amen, and on Tuesday none other than Demi Lovato tuned in to give her thoughts on staying positive in dark times.

Chris Martin's Instagram Live Concert

He can perform with Coldplay at arenas but Chris Martin let the nerves get to him on Instagram Live. But the mistakes made it a more intimate experience for fans as he performed songs like "A Sky Full Of Stars."

John Legend's Instagram Live Concert

John Legend followed Chris Martin's lead and gave his own concert on Tuesday.

Amy Adams, Jennifer Garner, and Reese Witherspoon's Bedtime Stories

But the most soothing content of them all has to be Amy Adams, Jennifer Garner, and Reese Witherspoon gently reading bedtime stories to benefit #SAVEWITHSTORIES, a collaboration between @savethechildren and @nokidhungry to help children around the world who have been taken out of school continue to learn and eat.
“Uni the Unicorn” by Amy Krouse Rosenthal, illustrated by Brigette Barrager (published by @randomhousekids) . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during school closures, @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best—and also—with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES

Jonah Hill and Mark Anthony Green's GQ Livestream

Have you ever wanted to kick back and chill with Jonah Hill and Mark Anthony Green? That's literally what happened on GQ's live Instagram on Wednesday. The two went live and shot the shit for over an hour, talking movies, books, and quarantine.

Charli XCX's "Self Isolating" Instagram Series

Charlie XCS is taking a leaf out of Miley Cyrus's book and launching her own Instagram series, featuring guests like Rita Ora, Kim Petras, and Diplo. Per Paper, the lineup includes:
Thursday, 19th March 2020 - 6 PM UK time / 10 AM PST
Personal Training w/ Diplo
Friday, 20th March 2020 - Time TBC
Girls Night In w/ Rita Ora
Saturday, 21st March 2020 - Time TBC
Would U Rather w/ Kim Petras
Sunday, 22nd March 2020 - 8 PM UK time / 12 noon PST
Art Class w/ Clairo
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
