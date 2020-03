Everlane’s $50 Denim Deal Is The First Of Many Over The Next Few Weeks

From now through March 22, you can score a pair of Everlane jeans for just $50. Whether you're a high-waisted skinnies kinda gal or more of the boot-cut type, there are plenty of styles, shades, and fits to choose from to refresh your wardrobe (raise your hand if you've been working from home in the same sweatpants since Saturday!). There's even a denim skirt or two in the mix for those who've already got summer on the brain. Everlane fans are well aware that these kinds of unmissable deals are not a common occurrence for the retailer, so if you're asking yourself why now, the answer is this: community matters, and Everlane wants its shoppers to know they're part of something bigger than the brand. In addition to always providing value through its transparent pricing, the company wants to take that value one step further. They're breaking their own rules and offering weekly (yes, weekly) promotions to make their covetable basics extra accessible during this complicated time. We may be living in an unnerving period of uncertainty at the moment, but this is one form of rebellion we can absolutely get behind.