Everlane’s $50 Denim Deal Is The First Of Many Over The Next Few Weeks

We can tell you from experience that any day starting with an Everlane sale is probably going lift spirits. The eco-friendly retailer has been kind to us recently, dropping 24-hour deals on pants and re-stocking its sold-out styles just in time for spring. And now, wary of the fact that its customers could do with some good news, the company has announced a pretty sweet deal on denim that'll last all week.
From now through March 22, you can score a pair of Everlane jeans for just $50. Whether you're a high-waisted skinnies kinda gal or more of the boot-cut type, there are plenty of styles, shades, and fits to choose from to refresh your wardrobe (raise your hand if you've been working from home in the same sweatpants since Saturday!). There's even a denim skirt or two in the mix for those who've already got summer on the brain. Everlane fans are well aware that these kinds of unmissable deals are not a common occurrence for the retailer, so if you're asking yourself why now, the answer is this: community matters, and Everlane wants its shoppers to know they're part of something bigger than the brand. In addition to always providing value through its transparent pricing, the company wants to take that value one step further. They're breaking their own rules and offering weekly (yes, weekly) promotions to make their covetable basics extra accessible during this complicated time. We may be living in an unnerving period of uncertainty at the moment, but this is one form of rebellion we can absolutely get behind.
So give yourself a good reason to get dressed and enjoy the discounts throughout Everlane's entire denim section. Our top 10 picks are ahead. With new promotions being announced at the start of each week, it looks like we no longer have an excuse to hate Mondays.
