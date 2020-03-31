This Map Gives Your State A Letter Grade Based On Its Gender Pay Gap

1. Washington, D.C.

The nation’s capital gets the only A grade in the country. Though its gender pay ratio isn’t the best in the country — women make about 86.7% of what men make, and the gap is narrower in states like California and New York — it ranks first in the other metrics: Median annual earnings for women working full-time are $65,000; 67.4% participate in the labor force; and 60.7% of full-time working women are employed in professional or managerial positions.