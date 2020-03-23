A Quarantine Movie For Every Mood

We live in scary times. Italy’s healthcare system is currently crumbling, as hundreds die everyday. The United States has issued a travel ban. Canada, where the prime minister is currently in quarantine, is closing its borders, barring non-citizens (except for U.S. citizens — for now) from entry. Spain and France are on lockdown. In that context, the very idea of being bored, let alone debating which of the millions of movies or TV shows currently streaming, may come off as naively trivial, a luxury that we might all look back on with disbelief. Who cares about entertainment when thousands are suffering? And yet, movies provide a respite, a window into a better time to come, or a challenge we’ve overcome. They’re an escape, and a way to confront the worst. They provide a sense of possibility, and a window onto a world that’s become elusive.
Like so many, I am currently in self-isolation in my tiny New York City apartment for the foreseeable future. I’m following the advice of medical professionals, doing my part to stem the spread of COVID-19. I know that this is the right thing to do.
But my feelings about quarantine are complicated, and change pretty much every hour. I’ve experienced giddy euphoria at being allowed — nay ordered — to stay home in my lounge clothes, cook meals that involve more than three steps, and take time for myself without feeling guilty about performing all sorts of tedious tasks. From there, the pendulum often swings to major anxiety, and I start spiraling down the rabbit hole of toxic thoughts. In between those two extremes come more random and privileged thoughts: Wishing I could take advantage of the mild early spring weather, worrying about whether I will still remember how to put on makeup when this is all over, weighing the pros and cons of an online workout versus a walk outside. I worry about my family, my friends, my city, and others. I feel guilty about lots of things, but mostly about being safe when others aren’t. And finally, I think about what movies I’m going to watch.
What I watch often depends on what mood I’m in. And since “sad,” “angry,” “happy,” or “scared” are not nearly complex enough for what we’re all experiencing, I’ve narrowed it down to more specific states of mind. Click through for a sampling of suggestions, all available to stream from home.
Don’t see your mood represented? We’ll be updating for as long as we’re in this.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.