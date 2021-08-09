A Lockdown Movie For Every Mood

My feelings about quarantine are complicated, and change pretty much every hour. I’ve experienced giddy euphoria at being allowed — nay ordered — to stay home in my lounge clothes, cook meals that involve more than three steps, and take time for myself without feeling guilty about performing all sorts of tedious tasks. From there, the pendulum often swings to major anxiety, and I start spiralling down the rabbit hole of toxic thoughts. In between those two extremes come more random and privileged thoughts: Wishing I could take advantage of the weather, worrying about whether I will still remember how to put on makeup when this is all over, weighing the pros and cons of an online workout versus a walk outside. I worry about my family, my friends, my city, and others. I feel guilty about lots of things, but mostly about being safe when others aren’t. And finally, I think about what movies I’m going to watch.