Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen Just Launched A Line At Kohl’s

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are elusive. Runway shows for their CFDA-winning fashion brand The Row are among the most exclusive in the industry. Garnering an interview with the dynamic duo is next to impossible. And we’ll likely never obtain an answer as to how they wear so many layers amid the L.A. heat while also drinking extra hot coffees from Starbucks. So when the news broke that the designers’ more affordable line Elizabeth & James (named after their younger sister and brother) would be collaborating with Kohl’s, it meant that Olsen style was about to become more accessible than ever.
Kohl’s long-awaited collaboration with Elizabeth & James includes over 150 styles, all priced under $100. Also in the spring collection are exclusive pieces from both Hanes and Keds, including classic white T-shirts and tank tops designed to fit just right and a compilation of both simple white slip-ons and bold tie-dye versions of the latter American heritage brand’s iconic footwear. The collection is now available both in stores across the US and online at kohls.com.
Like the Olsen’s prestige brand The Row, this collection is built on effortless fits, quality fabrics, and elevated design details. In the lookbook, expect to find monochrome taking center stage as it did in their fall ‘20 collection, shown during New York Fashion Week. All pieces are meant to be thrown on, while at the same time, making anyone who wears them feel put-together and utterly sophisticated, just as we’ve come to expect from the twins, who’ve made a career out of dressing with ease. For proof, just check out @olsenanonymous on Instagram.
In addition to clothing and footwear, the spring collection also includes a slew of covetable handbags and accessories, including a pair of extra oversized Kermit green shades, maximalist coin necklaces, big belts, and tote bags big enough to hold all of our many questions for the Olsen twins inside. They’re even gearing up to expand into fine jewelry, with a collection of lab-grown diamond baubles launching this fall.
Shop all 150+ styles, most of which are available in both petite and plus sizes, from the Kohl’s x Elizabeth & James collection now. Click ahead for our very favorites.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.