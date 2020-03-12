Students Kicked Off Campus Because Of Coronavirus Turn To Crowdfunding

For Harvard attendees like Tania, a junior who is undocumented and a first-generation college student, packing up their lives and going home — if they even have a home — is not as easy as it is for their more privileged peers. Tania had $7 in her bank account when she saw the email from Harvard. “Essentially the school gave us five days to move out of our dorms without providing information of financial aid for flights, storage, or about what happens if people can’t go home because of tough circumstances,” Tania, who prefers not to give her last name, told Refinery29. “So having to deal with renewing my DACA, storing and shipping my stuff, and trying to make credit card and bill payments has been extremely difficult.”