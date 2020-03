Students Kicked Off Campus Because Of Coronavirus Turn To Crowdfunding

Overall, however, there is still plenty of confusion and financial uncertainty , and definitely not just at Harvard. Many students around the country, including those who are homeless and who are LGBTQ+ and do not feel safe at home with their families , view their campus as a safe haven, and now they must leave. It’s a lot to deal with on top of already freaking out about a global pandemic . Many students have had no choice but to turn to crowdfunding and “Venmo-boosting” efforts on social media. Similar to how some people launch GoFundMes to pay their medical bills, these efforts also feel, frankly, dystopian as fuck — particularly given the large endowments of some of the elite schools — but it’s helping for the time being, a crowdfunding Band-Aid over one of society’s many bullet holes.