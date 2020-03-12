Here’s Where You Can (Still) Buy Hand Sanitizer Online (For Now)

So, unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past couple weeks, you know that coronavirus (COVID-19) is spreading and that as a result, hand sanitizer and non-drying soaps have been flying off the shelves. (Which also has resulted in people going the MacGyver route, and using Tito’s vodka to make their own bacteria-killing solution. (Please don’t do this. Even Tito is asking you to stop.)
Well, if you’re wondering where you actually can still buy hand sanitizer online, you’re not alone. While many options are sold out on Amazon Prime and other major retailers, if you do a lot of digging (most of which we’ve done for you already!), you can still add a bottle or two to cart if you move quickly. If you’re lucky enough to live near a store like Target or Walmart, you may also be able to buy online and pick up in store, pending stock. That said, many places may only have bulk or office-sized options in stock, so if you absolutely need a rinse-free formula, you may end up paying, well, more than $5 for it. Here are some places to consider.
Advertisement
Okay, so it's very slim pickings on the 'Zon, but since the online marketplace is everyone's collective first-line shopping destination, there are only a small handful of sanitizers left. Virtually every Prime-eligible one is long gone, but if you act fast, you may be able to shop ones from verified third-party sellers on the site. The other good thing about Amazon is restocking happens often so something might be sold out, but another one pops up.
What We're Buying (Because We Literally Don't Have Any Other Options): Kitt Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel
Our most beloved big-box retailer is also nearly cleaned out of hand sanitizers, but there are a handful of ones still in stock.
You might not have set foot in a Staples since back-to-school season, but yes — the office megastore does stock hand sanitizer. It's only a matter of time until it sells out, but if you don't mind a larger size (re. intended for the office, but these are dire times), Staples has got you.
What We're Buying (Because We Literally Don't Have Any Other Options): Dial® Professional Foaming Hand Sanitizer, Table Top Pump
Advertisement
Apparently hand sanitizers make for great party favors (well they certainly do now) so Etsy sellers have this category on lock. Who knew? And, there's quite a variety. Just make sure you're buying it from a reputable seller that lists the alcohol content.
What We're Buying (Because We Literally Don't Have Any Other Options): Atlanta Body Culinary Aloe Hand Sanitizer, Cedar Creeks Essential Hand Sanitizer Spray
Okay, so if you really need some rinse-free hand wash...the formerly sold-out Byredo stuff is actually in stock. (Hey, treat yourself?)
What We're Buying (Because We Literally Don't Have Any Other Options): Byredo Rinse Free Hand Wash Rose
The beautifully-designed bottles typically stocked on Amazon, Urban Outfitters, Ulta Beauty, Revolve, and more are cleaned out everywhere. However, you can currently preorder the Power Mist online (and self-quarantine until it arrives.)
What We're Buying (Because We Literally Don't Have Any Other Options): Touchland Red KUB Basic Package (Yes, this is for offices, but get creative and split it with your roommates or besties.)
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement