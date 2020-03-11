It was very clear that Hannah Ann was angry when she confronted Peter at the ATFR, and justifiably so. This man told her he was going to choose her every day, and then he did the opposite of that. Hannah Ann said she also felt blindsided that Peter didn't tell her until the final moments that Madison wasn't even there anymore. He had two days after Madi left to tell Hannah and he didn't. Hannah kept saying she just wished that Peter had been more honest and that he'd been up front about all the emotions he'd had that final week instead of just rushing into a proposal with her. She chided him for not understanding how his words affect other people, and got upset that he even called her parents after their breakup saying he was still processing his emotions. The dude doesn't even know how to do a breakup properly.