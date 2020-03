Booker, who was also in the race running for the Democratic ticket until January this year officially endorsed Biden earlier this week, saying that while he doesn’t think the candidate is anywhere near perfect, he does believe he’s the best person to unify Americans . "As I look at the future, I know that Joe Biden is the best position of the people in that race," Booker said on The View, a day after endorsing Biden. "I'm excited about the prospect that he could help unify the Democrats ... and actually be the leader that can reach out to independents, to moderate Republicans."