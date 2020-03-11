Story from News

Rosario Dawson & Cory Booker Are Now A Politically Divided Couple

Elly Belle
Photo: Allison Farrand/Bloomberg via Getty Images.
Presidential endorsements abound the closer it gets to the end of primaries and the beginning of the general election — and who’s endorsing who is more important than ever. The stakes are high, and only getting higher, with just two truly viable Democratic candidates left in the race (Sorry, Tulsi).
While Sen. Bernie Sanders has coveted celebrities like Halsey, Dua Lipa, Cardi B, and Vampire Weekend backing him, former Vice President Joe Biden is racking up support from former candidates like Kamala Harris and Cory Booker. Although Booker made an impassioned endorsement of Biden earlier this week, his girlfriend-actress Rosario Dawson may not agree with his choice. In a surprising move, Dawson endorsed Sanders just one day after her beau went all in on the opposition. It stands, once again, to reason that the two might just be the most bizarrely matched couple in politics.
Advertisement
Booker, who was also in the race running for the Democratic ticket until January this year officially endorsed Biden earlier this week, saying that while he doesn’t think the candidate is anywhere near perfect, he does believe he’s the best person to unify Americans. "As I look at the future, I know that Joe Biden is the best position of the people in that race," Booker said on The View, a day after endorsing Biden. "I'm excited about the prospect that he could help unify the Democrats ... and actually be the leader that can reach out to independents, to moderate Republicans."
A day later, Dawson had her own take on the presidential primaries — and they were nowhere close to Booker’s. That’s no surprise, considering that Dawson endorsed Sanders back in 2016 when he ran the first time, shouting out how he’s the only candidate who can enact real change when she spoke at his rallies. This election cycle, of course, she first endorsed her beau Booker while he was still in the race. Now that he’s dropped out though, it looks like Dawson is shifting gears again.
In an Instagram post on Monday, Dawson shared that she voted for Sanders using the #NotMeUs hashtag his campaign is known for. “I got to vote for Bernie again and I did. Whoever it is that you’re supporting I hope that you are doing it consciously, with heart and with a ballot. Talking about things helps but actions speak louder than words,” Dawson wrote in her caption. She also commented on voter suppression and asked people to continue fighting on the frontlines and not on social media with each other, perhaps a call-out of the online infighting prevalent on the left.
View this post on Instagram

Not Me Us I got to vote for Bernie again and I did. Whoever it is that you’re supporting I hope that you are doing it consciously, with heart and with a ballot. Talking about things helps but actions speak louder than words. To all of you on the sidelines, we need you. Please register and vote. Make this election one for the history books. Turn out needs to be historic to drive home the message that we stand for something bigger and better than what we have now. That we truly stand for each other. Earthizen Humanity First! Please-No more bullying. No more mocking. No more trolling. We can be better than that so why not be? Let our decency, honesty and humanity ring loud and true. It’s much more constructive, believe me. March to the polls and let’s make sure folks are registered and able to vote by any means necessary. PS: Upset about our primary/electoral system? Elections and much else (equity much?) aren’t fair. Voter suppression efforts like redistricting, gerrymandering and voter purging (among many other issues) have long since made that clear. That’s why voting is only one of many ways we can transform our system for the better (fill out your census!). So please stay in the game, no matter what, and continue the fight our ancestors fought with fewer means and resources, not just so that we could bicker on social media, but so that we could continue to improve conditions for each other and make the path that much better, healthier and clearer for the generations to come. Blessings to you all. #NotMeUs

A post shared by rosariodawson (@rosariodawson) on

While this misalignment in candidate choices between Dawson and Booker is certainly interesting, they’re not the first or only couple to have heat and passion in their relationship and a wedge between their political choices. Kellyanne Conway and her husband George are infamous for their political differences, as well as Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Whatever the differences are between Dawson’s and Booker’s values, perhaps they’ll come home to have good conversations about how to make America better, tonight — or perhaps skip the conversation altogether.
Advertisement

More from US News

R29 Original Series