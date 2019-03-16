Rosario Dawson Is Dating Cory Booker — What Does It Mean For The 2020 Race?

At long last, Rosario Dawson has appeared to confirm what people have been speculating about for months: Yes, she and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker are “very much” dating.
Dawson confirmed the relationship to a TMZ reporter on Thursday in Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. When asked if she was dating Booker, Dawson, who had a campaign button for Booker on her bag, said they are “very much” in a relationship.
“I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much,” she said.
Booker has alluded to the relationship previously. Last month, during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, he confirmed he had a “boo,” but didn’t say who it was.
Booker announced his plans to run for president last month. Should he get elected in 2020, he could be the third man in U.S. history to be sworn into the office of president without being married (provided he and Dawson don’t decide to add a wedding to his campaign to-do list). The other two are James Buchanan and Grover Cleveland, the latter of whom ended up being the first sitting president to hold a wedding in the White House.
Dawson has been involved in politics for several years. She is the co-founder of VotoLatino, a nonprofit group that encourages Latinx people to register to vote and use their civic voice, and appeared in an anti-Trump and pro-immigration PSA last year. She was also a vocal supporter of Bernie Sanders, whose platform is significant to the left of Booker’s, during the 2016 election.
Though Dawson has yet to make any formal endorsement, she offered what appears to be an unequivocal support for Booker when asked by TMZ if he would be a good president
“I think so, yeah,” she said. “He’s an amazing human being,” she said to TMZ.
