When it comes to skin care, we all have our faves: The ones we come back to time and time again, even as bright, shiny launches try to lure us astray with siren songs of slick packaging and trendy ingredients. One brand that's been a longtime go-to of editors and well-traveled folks is Malin+Goetz, of Cannabis candle and Eucalyptus deodorant fame.
It's no secret that we on the R29 Shopping Team love a good beauty set for gifting and value reasons, and the latest one to hit our desks has us falling hard. Malin+Goetz's new Advanced Skincare Set combines two full-size bestsellers, including our Shopping Director's forever-fave eye cream and the best anti-aging face moisturizer that is lightweight enough to wear under makeup. Plus, as an extra-special treat, the set also comes with a deluxe sample size of the grapefruit face cleanser, another editor-preferred gel formula.
Advertisement
Whether it's a gift for yourself, your friend who is almost too active on r/SkincareAddiction, or your mom (hey, it's never too early to shop for Mother's Day!), this new gem checks all the boxes.
For the uninitiated, Malin+Goetz's Advanced range is their take on serious, not-fucking-around skin care: The potent formulas help hydrate and address things like fine lines and wrinkles, thanks to ingredients like omega-3 fatty acids, peptides, meadowfoam seed oil, and apple stem cells. While neither the eye cream ($72) nor the moisturizer ($76) aren't exactly impulse purchases, the set ($111) knocks $37 off of the à la carte price, making it a good value if you're planning on restocking your top shelf anyway.
Below, check out the rest of the star-studded Advanced lineup, including the kit's two hero products, as well as an excellent cream for dry skin and luxe face oil to seal everything in.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement