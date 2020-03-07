Pete Davidson Blames Ariana Grande For The Paparazzi “Wolves” Who Hound Him

Ariana Grande might have said “thank u, next” to her relationship with Pete Davidson, but Davidson says the paparazzi just won’t let go. Appearing on Hot Ones with Sean Evans to promote his new comedy special on Netflix, Alive From New York, Davidson said that Grande’s fans and the media come all the way to his home in Staten Island just to hound him.
"She made me, created me, whatever they said," Davidson said. "It's really annoying because I live in Staten Island and they come here now because Ariana Grande made me famous and stuff. So it's all her fault...she sent the wolves on me."
According to Davidson, the intense invasion of privacy isn’t just limited to himself. His mom has also been subjected to the “wolves.”
"It's been embarrassing 'cause I have a family — like, my mom has to go to work and there's these fucking weirdos outside," he said. "It's embarrassing and it sucks."
Davidson and Grande officially called it quits in 2018, and since then the comedian has taken short breaks from the spotlight to focus on his mental health.
In the interview with Evans, Davidson also discussed why he deleted Instagram and why he no longer cares how he’s dressed when the paparazzi catch him out and about, saying that not caring is a “really great feeling.”
“You scroll through like Hypebeast and you see Off-White shoes and you’re like, ‘Oooh I guess that’s what the cool kids are wearing,’” Davidson said. “Then you realize when you’re not online that that’s what broke kids think that’s what rich people should wear and it’s lame. I’ve stopped dressing at all and stopped caring about anything like that at all. It’s a really great feeling once you just give up.”
Watch the full interview below.
