Pete Davidson Saved All His Ariana Grande Shade For His New Stand-Up Special

Since their split almost a year and a half ago, Pete Davidson has only had nice things to say about Ariana Grande. On Saturday Night Live back in November 2018, he said she was "a wonderful, strong person." A year later, he told Paper that he hoped she's "well" and "happy." In his new Netflix stand-up special, Alive From New York, though, he's done playing nice. There's a whole segment about the fallout from his relationship with Grande, and while he emphasizes this isn't meant to make people take sides, he does dish out some pretty significant burns, namely in response to the fact that Grande has been publicly burning him all this time.
He segued into the topic after talking about his controversial remarks about House Representative Dan Crenshaw.
"The only thing I did do and I apologize for is I did make that guy famous and a household name for no reason, right?" he says. "I did what, like, Ariana Grande did for me, right? I sucked his dick at SNL."
There's an audible shift in the room at this point, and Davidson goes in.
"I wasn't gonna do jokes about this but then my buddy told me, 'You, I've recently heard that Ariana said she had no idea who you were, and she just dated you as a distraction.' So now I just think it's fair game," he says. "And you're like, 'Pete, this isn't fair. You're airing out dirty laundry. How could you do that? Where did she say this stuff? To her friends in the confidence of her own home?' No, she said it on the cover of Vogue magazine."
Specifically, she told the outlet back in summer 2019 that meeting Davidson "was an amazing distraction. It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn’t know him." So it wasn't exactly that, but it wasn't not that.
"Can you imagine if I did that?" Davidson continues in the special, going on to shade Grande's tan. "My career would be over tomorrow. If I spray-painted myself brown and hopped on the cover of Vogue magazine and just started shitting on my ex."
He made sure to stress that these are just jokes, but couldn't end without one last dig, this time at her fanbase.
"My biggest fear is I'm gonna get shot in the back of the head by a nine-year-old with a ponytail," he said. "And the last thing I'm gonna hear is, 'Hashtag cancelled.'"
Sounds like a good name for a new Ariana Grande song in response to all this. Alive From New York is streaming now on Netflix.
