What’s so powerful about this playlist is that it doesn’t include a few songs by women, but that it’s all women. As we learned from Annenberg Inclusion Initiative's report for 2019 , merely 2% of producers, 3% of engineers, and 12.3% of songwriters are women, according to data that analyzed the 600 most popular songs over the last six years. A powerful pop star putting songs with women’s names on them to the forefront is a major flex on Gaga’s part, and something we want to see more of.