Amazon’s New Clothing Drop Is So Good… But You Only Have 30 Hours To Shop It

The first few days at the start of March can be a bit... blah. It's a period where winter, like a clingy ex, just won't let go of the forecast and there isn't even a holiday to keep our vacation-ready brains at ease. But even if you're feeling a bit down, these end-of-season blues are nothing a balloon sleeve or a creamsicle-colored wrap dress can't fix. For those of us that simply can't wait for spring break, it's time to dress for the sunshine and allow fashion to free us from these beginning-of-the-month jitters. And unlike that ex that won't let go, Amazon is filled with potential for fun springy flings.
As part of the retailer's The Drop series, Amazon partners with international influencers to launch of-the-moment collections that are available for — eek! — just 30 hours or less. Their latest collab is with lifestyle blogger Sai De Silva, and it's one you'll want to whip out those credit cards for ASAP. Considering De Silva's blog, Scout the City, explores everything from trendy hotels to life with little ones, you can expect her very own clothing collection to complement the closets of fashionable women on-the-go. This includes vibrant mini dresses and lightweight blouses that might as well have "out of office" stitched across the front. The eight-piece capsule is ideal for an Insta-worthy trip that'll be just as wearable when it's time to get back to reality.
"I wanted to create pieces that you’d eagerly stash in your carry-on for a resort getaway but also keep front and center in your closet for everyday style," De Silva says. "I think often when we go on trips and truly relax, we start to feel like bolder versions of ourselves, especially in terms of how we dress. I wanted to capture that feeling and make it accessible for everyday fashion as well."
De Silva describes her foray into design via Amazon as quick and intense, but above all, surreal. It was an opportunity that allowed her to assume an entirely new role while maintaining the perspective of both blogger and mother. The result is an easy-to-wear collection that gets you holiday-ready to the tune of soothing shades of blue, sandy neutrals, and the occasional pop of saffron. So whether or not you've got a trip on the books, kick off the month in a fresh set of threads that are the next best thing to the beach. But act fast, because it won't be long before De Silva's desirable designs disappear.
