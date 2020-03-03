I Went On A Credit Card Points Vacation — & This Is How Much It Cost

I ended my trip with an hour-long Lyft ride (5x points) in which I gave my ex-Mormon college student Lyft driver advice on how to be openly gay. I got on the plane back to NYC with a heart full of inspiration, four new beanies, and Aya Cash as a seatmate. Looking over my finances on the flight, I spent about $200 on food and drinks over the five days (eating out was basically the only option as my hotel room didn’t have a kitchen and the Chase house snacks were good, but not enough, also martinis were $6, so sue me) and about $250 on Lyfts to and from the hotel (there is a shuttle, but it didn’t stop at my hotel). I also bought my fiancé a $25 Sundance water bottle, but beyond that, I didn’t spend anything else. So for a total of $475 and 220,000 points, aka $176,000 with the Sapphire Preferred card (or 290,000 points if you’re paying for both halves of the package), I had a pretty excellent opening Sundance weekend.