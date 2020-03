Agatha Christie, one of the greatest mystery writers of all time, occasionally deployed doubles or twins in her writing. Elephants Can Remember, a Hercule Poirot novel , is one example. Is it possible that Souphead really died, and that the real Jughead is out there, running around Riverdale behind the scenes? It’s possible, though there’s also the chance that Souphead and Jughead are both very much alive, and are somehow working together to fake Jughead’s death, and, more likely, frame the Stonewall kids for it.