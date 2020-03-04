Souphead is a character from Archie Comics, the source material Riverdale bends and twists into the most bizarre contortions. Most characters on Riverdale have a counterpart in the comics, from Chic (Hart Denton) to Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan). Souphead, however, is one of the comics more memorable characters, because he’s identical to Jughead in most ways, save for his height (he’s a little shorter) and his love of soup, rather than hamburgers. Apparently, Souphead also smells a little like soup. It has yet to be confirmed as to what Jughead smells like, but if it’s burgers, God help Jughead’s long-suffering girlfriend Betty (Lili Reinhart).