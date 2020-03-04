Camila Cabello Had The Most On-Brand Birthday Party

Camila Cabello became the latest pop star to get the princess treatment when she landed the titular role in Sony’s new musical take on Cinderella, helmed by Blockers director Kay Cannon. She used her upcoming part as the inspiration behind her 23rd birthday party, and the whole thing looks completely and utterly on brand, according to the multiple social media photos from the event.
On her Instagram Story, Cabello shared video of herself dancing with friends at the event which, at first, doesn’t seem particularly “themed.” Alas, there are tiny details here to really remind fans that yes, Cabello will embody the iconic princess.
Though she didn’t wear a ballgown for the event (a color-changing gown, a la Zendaya at the Met Gala, would have really sold the theme here) there were some key details that made Cabello’s party very Cinderella. Ice sculptures became a celebrity birthday staple ever since Kylie Jenner’s butt received the ice treatment back in 2017, and obviously, Cabello’s party needed a customized one: For the event, a glass slipper was carved out of ice, a nod to the princess’ shoe of choice.
In lieu of a traditional birthday cake, Cabello was treated to one shaped like a pumpkin carriage. Written on the cake were the words: “If you keep on believing, the dream that you wish will come true.” For those who can’t recite every tune penned for a Disney animated film, these are lyrics from “A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” from the 1950 Cinderella.
Cabello’s photos on her Instagram were missing boyfriend Shawn Mendes who, despite fan pleading, was not cast as Prince Charming in the upcoming movie. A photo shared by Cannon, however, reveals he was in attendance, despite not posting about the birthday on social media.
Cabello's Cinderella doesn't have a release date yet, but already is solidifying its cast list, which now reportedly includes Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, and Chambers star Nicholas Galitzine, who will play the prince to Cabello's princess.
