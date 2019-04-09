Pop princess Camila Cabello is getting fitted for her crown. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the "Havana" singer and Taylor Swift's Reputation tourmate will play the iconic princess Cinderella in a new, musical twist on the fairytale.
The new film is the brainchild of James Corden, which actually makes a ton of sense: Before Corden was belting out songs with celebrities on Carpool Karaoke, he starred as the Baker in the film version of Stephen Sondheim’s twisted fairytale adaptation Into the Woods.
Corden will be a producer on the film, while Pitch Perfect writer Kay Cannon — who made her directorial debut with the women-centric high school sex comedy Blockers — will helm the project.
According to THR, Cabello’s feature acting debut will be “a modern re-imagining of the traditional tale of the orphaned girl with an evil step-mother.” While it won’t be the Disney version, this story will feature a “musical bent” — which Cabello will be integral in creating.
Currently, Cabello is hard at work on her next album — her second since leaving girl group Fifth Harmony in 2016.
"I’m in the part of my album process where I see it come to life in pictures I love, colors that feel like the stories, and aesthetics — this is what I love so much about making an album," the singer wrote on Instagram. "It’s so important to me that it comes out the way that I see it in my head, that it can honestly be terrifying. I get so invested in it and care so much that it feels so intense, important, and a little bit scary. But I think everything that you care about a lot is a little scary, because it means something to you."
Big things are coming for Cabello. Cinder-ella, ooh-na-na.
