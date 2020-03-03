Unlike the mattifying primers I reserve for humid summer days and special occasions, the Liquid Silk Canvas feels more like a creamy, hydrating serum than shine-eliminating base. The oil-free formula disappeared into my skin as I applied it, leaving behind a translucent, satiny finish that, honestly, looked pretty damn good on its own. I still went ahead and layered on my foundation and concealer, and I have to say, I was impressed: I tend to get shiny on my T-zone in the afternoon, but my makeup still looked velvety by lunchtime with this primer underneath.