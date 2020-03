Amy Klobuchar Drops Out Of 2020 Race The Day After Protestors Stormed Her Minnesota Rally

The reasoning behind the protesters’ appearance at Klobuchar’s rally was quickly apparent in their unified chant of “Free Myon.” The chants referred to the case of Myon Burrell , a now 33-year-old inmate who was suspected of shooting 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards in 2002. Edwards was killed by a stray bullet while she was doing homework at her kitchen table. As a prosecutor for eight years in Minnesota, Klobuchar supervised Burrell's conviction when he was 16-years-old and has frequently mentioned the tragic shooting during her campaign. Now, potential new evidence shows that Burrell — who has maintained his innocence for 18 years — may have been wrongfully convicted.