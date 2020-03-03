Think back to the last time you saw Jessica Biel at an awards show. It doesn't matter which one, what she was wearing, or whether or not Justin Timberlake was holding her hand — the first thought on your mind was likely something along the lines of, Wow, Jessica Biel looks great.
The actress, who turns 38 today, has a signature glow that's partly natural radiance and partly thanks to her longtime makeup artist, Daniel Martin. "Though the four years I've worked with Jessica, I've learned that she is very purposeful about makeup," Martin tells us. "The glam is simply a complement to her natural beauty — so you'll never see her with rhinestones on her eyelids."
Ahead, Martin breaks down the products he always uses to give Biel that effortlessly glowy complexion. From a $7 Mario Badescu toner to an Honest Beauty lip balm (with a genius off-label use), scroll through to shop the star's very relatable top shelf.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.