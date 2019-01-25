Proof That Jessica Biel Is The Queen Of Effortless Red-Carpet Beauty

Whether you just recently gained a new appreciation for her acting chops after binging the first season of The Sinner or have been following every step of her career since the 7th Heaven days, Jessica Biel's beauty evolution has been nothing short of epic. The actress tends to keep a lower profile than many other red-carpet regulars, but that's part of her appeal: Her aesthetic is subtle and simple, but always impactful, and she somehow manages to make effortless, natural-looking bronde highlights look fresh time and time again.
That said, this is a star who got her start in the early '00s we're talking about, so her biggest beauty moments haven't always been understated. Not just anyone can evolve from being one of the most recognizable teens on TV into a major beauty force, but Biel has pulled it off seamlessly... and married a boy-band icon, too, while she's at it.
Ahead, the star's most memorable red-carpet looks.