The Supreme Court Could Set Abortion Rights Back 47 Years

For the past 10 years, abortion rights have been under attack, mostly in very sneaky ways and with very little public outrage. But sometimes something would happen that was so bad it caught a news cycle. We all remember last year when Alabama passed a law to impose a 99-year jail sentence if a doctor provides abortion. Or when an Ohio politician proposed a law to ban abortion for ectopic pregnacies , and instead insisted someone could receive an imaginary medical procedure to re-implant the fertilized egg into the womb.