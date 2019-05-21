6 Beauty Brands That Are Fighting Anti-Abortion Laws

Whether you're tuning into news, getting constant push alerts on your phone, or scrolling down your Twitter feed, it feels like every day there's a new state trying to end abortion access. Everything that's happening can make you feel powerless and, ultimately, leave you wondering: How can I really make a difference? Well, beauty brands and their founders are feeling that same eagerness to help.
"Seeing the safety, rights, and autonomy of millions of women being stripped is, quite frankly, a waking nightmare," says Lipslut founder Katie Sones. "I don’t want myself or anyone else to live in a world where we’re not in control of our own bodies."
That's why brands are stepping up as allies in the fight against these extreme anti-abortion laws, which have been signed by the governors in Georgia, Alabama, and Missouri. Lipslut, MAC Cosmetics, and more brands are donating proceeds from sales to the ongoing efforts of organizations like Planned Parenthood and the ACLU.
When restocking on facial serum or buying yourself a new lipstick can aid in the fight for fundamental human rights, there’s no reason not to add to cart. And, while you’re at it, keep the momentum going by supporting pro-choice politicians, calling and writing in to your senators, organizing your own donations, or becoming a clinic escort. Every little bit helps, including the efforts of these six brands, ahead.
Herbivore Botanicals announced that $5 from the purchase of every Phoenix Facial Oil or Phoenix set will go to the American Civil Liberties Union, an organization that is fighting abortion bans in court, from now until June 16.
Leave it to the brand that created anti-Trump and anti-Brett Kavanaugh lipsticks – with proceeds going to charities and organizations each time — to make donations to multiple organizations that protect reproductive rights, including Planned Parenthood, NARAL Pro-Choice America, National Network of Abortion Funds, and the Yellowhammer Fund. Through May 24, 100% of the earnings site-wide will go to these organizations when you choose the "Keep Abortion Safe" option at checkout.
Benefit is taking a different approach to philanthropy. Under the brand's Bold is Beauty Project, 100% of the proceeds from brow waxing services will be donated to Planned Parenthood during the month of May. Also, 100% of the proceeds from this special-edition brow gel in rose-gold packaging will go towards the cause, too.
MAC Cosmetics has been working with Planned Parenthood for years — since 2008, to be exact. Now, the brand has a two-year commitment to give $500,000 to Planned Parenthood's Chat/Text program and a new sexual-health chatbot called Roo. The donation is part of MAC's VIVA GLAM charity initiative, which donates 100% of proceeds from the VIVA GLAM lipsticks to different philanthropic organizations.
Last Sunday, NOTO donated 100% of its online sales to the ACLU. The brand revealed on Instagram that it raised $4500 for the cause, which included the sales of this multi-use oil that can be used as a hydrating serum or a massage oil.
Don't call The Lipstick Lobby a beauty brand. It's a social justice movement (just ask Gloria Steinem). Each lip shade in the Lipstick Lobby lineup is created to fight a specific issue. For example, the Kiss My Pink lipstick sends 100% of its net profits to Planned Parenthood — making it pigment and purpose-packed.
