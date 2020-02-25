Mike Bloomberg entered the 2020 presidential race relatively late — though not for a lack of headlines. The former New York City mayor made a splash among Democratic candidates during the ninth Democratic Debate in Nevada, and it's anticipated that he will likely be in the spotlight once again.
Two recurring criticisms against Bloomberg are his history of problematic comments about women and accusations that he is treating the Democratic nomination as something he can buy. Bloomberg recently released three women from nondisclosure agreements relating to sexual harassment accusations after Warren publicly called him out over them, and has reportedly spent more than $300 million of his own money on ads toward his campaign. Despite what some see as faux pas, Bloomberg's supporters are surprisingly unwavering in their endorsements.
Although compared to perhaps Warren's high profile JVN endorsement and Bernie's wave of musicians backing him, Bloomberg's celebrity supporters are a, well, unconventional bunch. We've rounded up some of the most unexpected celebrity endorsements for Mike Bloomberg in 2020.