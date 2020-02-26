It’s hard to believe that just over a year ago Americans didn’t watch Ken Jeong on their television screens every Wednesday night as a panelist on The Masked Singer. What could we survive without hearing him throw out hilariously wrong guesses after watching Grammy award winning singers, superstar athletes, and adored comedians sing behind giant masks each week?
After just 13 months, The Masked Singer is already on its third season and has unmasked a whopping 32 contestants in total. That means there have been 32 intricately crafted costumes created to hide celebrities' identities on The Masked Singer. By the end of the current season, which started with 18 contestants competing (the most of any season so far), 46 people will have willingly signed up for this show. The amount of absurd theories panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jeong have thrown out there, however, are countless. This show is truly a national treasure.
Since there have been so many reveals (and awful guesses) already, you probably forgot some of the bigger names, like La Toya Jackson and Joey Fatone, who have been on this show. To refresh your memory, here is a list of all the celebrities who have appeared on this wacky show so far.