After just 13 months, The Masked Singer is already on its third season and has unmasked a whopping 32 contestants in total. That means there have been 32 intricately crafted costumes created to hide celebrities' identities on The Masked Singer . By the end of the current season, which started with 18 contestants competing (the most of any season so far), 46 people will have willingly signed up for this show. The amount of absurd theories panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jeong have thrown out there, however, are countless. This show is truly a national treasure.