From Macy Gray To Nikki Webster: All The Celebrities Who’ve Been On The Masked Singer Australia

It's hard to believe that just four short years ago, Australians didn't watch celebrities sing and dance on stage in elaborate costumes and try to decipher who they were through a series of cryptic clues. But the fact is, our appetites for content that's a little bit silly and extremely low-stakes is exactly what we want and need right now.
The Masked Singer Australia is so much a part of the culture these days that it doesn't even seem weird to overhear someone say "It's definitely Rob Mills behind that Wolf mask".
Over the four years of the show, we've seen both Australian and international stars be unveiled on The Masked Singer stage, including Anastacia, Michelle Williams, Nikki Webster and Shannon Noll.
With Season 5 just around the corner, we thought we'd take a look back at all the celebrities who have been on The Masked Singer Australia so far.