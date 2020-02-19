The third season of The Masked Singer is already on its fourth episode, yet we are just now meeting a new group of contestants. The FOX show has changed its format this year which means the 18 masked celebs are separated into three different groups. After the latest Group A reveal of Miss Monster, it is time for The Masked Singer to let Group B take the stage so Twitter and the judges can start frantically guessing who is behind each elaborate mask.
While the Group A costumes were impressive (White Tiger’s outfit almost makes up for his song choices), the Group B costumes are just as wacky and creative. There are food items, animals, and, of course, plenty of glitter. Three members of Group B will advance to the top nine to compete alongside Group A and Group C finalists.
Since we don’t yet know any of the major clues about the celebrities who make up Group B right now, we're focusing first impressions solely on the costume designs. Unlike Ken Jeong, we're not claiming to have any idea who these people actually are.
Click through to see all the masked wonders who will be performing on The Masked Singer for the next three episodes in Group B.