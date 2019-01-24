Picture this. A man in an elaborate peacock costume comes strutting onto a stage in tune with the almost sinister opening notes of "The Greatest Show," Hugh Jackman's The Greatest Showman number. It's fitting, really, for the peacock man to open Fox's Masked Singer with a song about spectacles, because hasn't ever been a spectacle quite like this on America TV.
If you called The Masked Singer a singing competition, you would be technically correct, but missing out on the essence of the show. It's like if The Voice had a cousin who spent his days crafting experimental art installations in the basement, hoping to go viral. Or if contestants on Dating in the Dark hid their appearances with strange costumes, instead of being blanketed in darkness. It's wild with a dash of singing.
Here's the deal. In the show, 12 celebrities (or so we're promised) wearing elaborate get-ups compete against one another overthe weeks. The first evening, six celebrities went head-to-head in three separate singing battles. The studio audience voted for the winner in each separate panel; the judge panel – consisting of Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke — critiques the final three, before the audience votes again.
On the first episode, Hippo was eliminated. On his way out, we learned the identity of the man behind the mask. In the weeks to come, the other elaborately clothed contestants — like Unicorn, Lion, and Monster — will be similarly de-masked. We'll keep you updated here.