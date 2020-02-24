Good news: it's the last Monday of the month and J.Crew Factory is playing it out with a sale song on our dream lineup of stylish wardrobe staples. The brand's big shopping event is slashing up to 50% off sitewide — with an additional full 50% off its entire clearance and 25% off its daily deals' sections (using code "WORKIT").
Ahead, we flag the most essential of these end-of-February buys that all clock in under $100. Build up your cross-seasonal closet with everything from $10 tees with the perfect fit to your new favorite pair of wide-leg denim, classic tailored blazers, canvas sneakers, bias-cut midi skirts, extra-soft sweaters, and even blue-light blocking glasses with retro-chic frames.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.