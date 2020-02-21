The closing of “Diagnosis” suggests Link is going to need to follow Maggie’s words precisely, since Amelia breaks up with him in the final minutes of the episode. The unexpected moment arrives after Link shows up to the Grey/Shepherd/Pierce sisters’ home to ask Maggie how Amelia is doing; he is clearly worried about Amelia’s well-being because he loves her. At this point, Amelia appears to say she plans to raise her baby with her sisters because they offer her genuine unconditional love. Since Link apparently can’t do the same for her, Amelia is ending things.

