Here’s Why Grey’s Anatomy Is Going Steam Up Your Screen In 2020

Grey’s Anatomy has never shied away from steamy hospital love scenes, but things will heat up even more on the medical drama when the show returns in 2020.
The longest-running primetime medical drama just aired its 350th episode and, starting in January, will air at 9 p.m. ET, Deadline reports. Swapping time slots with sister series Station 19 will allow Grey’s to feature more adult content that has been significantly limited during its current slot.
“There are different rules for a 9 p.m. show than there are for an 8 p.m. show, and we hope to take advantage of those rules,” showrunner Krista Vernoff said. “Grey’s was definitely allowed to be a sexier show when it was on at 9 o’clock. So we are excited by the change back to our original (Thursday) time slot.”
Grey’s Anatomy aired in the 9 p.m. slot for eight seasons, before moving to the 8 p.m. slot in fall 2014.
With Vernoff at the helm of both Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 it’s not surprising that more crossovers are in the queue. These crossovers will become more “organic” with the time change, according to Vernoff, with Grey’s being able to “inherit patients we see rescued on Station 19.”
In fact, the next mid-season premieres of both shows will be crossovers with the cliffhanger from the Grey’s fall finale being resolved in Station 19’s winter premiere. That storyline will then carry over into the Grey’s 9 p.m. winter premiere.
“It’s always really fun when we find ways to bring the Grey’s characters onto Station 19 and vice versa,” Vernoff says. “It feels like our worlds have grown and the possibilities for storytelling have grown.”
