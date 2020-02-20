What do a poet laureate, an attorney-turned-blogger, a petite model, and the co-founder of a plus-size fashion convention have in common? They're one badass tetrad of lady power, yes, but they also all recognize the potential of a top-notch #OOTD. Because if accomplishing something awesome is the goal, they believe, an upbeat ensemble can help get you there in good spirits and style. These women are among an all-star collective of artists and activists featured in Loft's new campaign celebrating optimism in a way that's got us all feeling pretty good: a big ol' sale.
"If I like my look and I feel confident, my energy changes. Sometimes I don’t want to go out, but the second I put on a cute outfit, look at myself in the mirror, and like it, all of the sudden my energy comes back like a boomerang," says Maria Sivakova, one of the 20 women tapped for Loft's inaugural National Loftimist Day campaign. Sivakova is an in-demand model standing proudly at 5'5" despite being told her height would always block her path to success. It's this positive energy that's fueling Loft's latest shopping event that'll leave you hearts — and carts — filled with goodness.
Through the lens of this cool female crew, Loft is reminding us that positivity never goes out of style and celebrating the campaign with an extra 20% off its site using the code LOFTIMIST. Considering Loft is already offering 40% off everything, there really is no greater motivation to focus on the good things in life than with a sale so bright it's practically blinding. In addition to shining a light on the inspiring impact these women have had on their own communities, the retailer is also doing its part by donating $20,000 to its charitable partner, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. What's more, you've got an inclusive size range (Loft styles are available from size 00 through size 26) and discounts as sweet as $150 off sleek trench coats to keep you smiling.
"I’m learning more and more that fashion truly is how we can express ourselves without speaking," says bonafide Loftimist CeCe Olisa, co-founder of the three-day Curvy Con event which assembles plus-size brands, shoppers and bloggers. "In this day and age, there’s so much going on that makes you feel isolated, but I’ve had strangers come up to me on the street and compliment me about my outfit, and it just feels so good!"
So if you're ready to channel these uplifting vibes into something positive — an exciting project, an act of kindness, a compliment tossed in the direction of an unwitting stranger — go forth and do so in a new set of threads. If there's anything we've gathered from the principle of Loftimism, it's that taking on the world is even more fun when you're doing it in a sharp blazer or the perfect pair of jeans. Ahead, shop our top picks from the sale that are sure to enhance your wardrobe and your mood.
