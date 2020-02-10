This Aidy Bryant-Loved Indie Brand Launched Extended Sizes Today

It was this close to Christmas when designer Wray Serna received a slightly sweat-inducing direct message on Instagram: it was Rebecca, wondering if the New York-based designer could make versions of two dresses she’d posted in her Stories tailored for the Shrill actress. “They were bright and fun, with a sense of whimsy and feminine cool — they ticked all the right boxes,” Rebecca told Refinery29. They’d just need the pieces in about two weeks — despite the fact that they were about to enter a holiday break.