Rachel Comey Runs Her Business By A Different Set Of Rules

"In general, I find it flattering. But, I mean, I was kind of bummed. At the moment, we couldn't manufacturer fast enough because I can't compete with those big-box stores. I felt like we lost out, in some ways. But, it was a surprise, though, because I thought that when we made that item, people would think it was crazy. That item was inspired by growing up in the '70s and, you know, I'm kind of on the shorter side. My mom would hem up my pants, like, four inches or something, and then as [I] grew, [she] just took the hem out. I was always kind of, humiliated that [the hems] would have a darker wash, and it was obvious that the hem was taken out. It was something I was a little bit embarrassed about, growing up. So, when we designed it as a thing, it was like a therapeutic release or something.""Before I started my line, I started [with] men's shirts. Button down shirts just seemed like a really nice, basic place to start, where I could learn and I could make design decisions based on my personal aesthetic, but simultaneously, learn. Because I wasn't adding a third sleeve or anything. Before that, I was experimenting and just making things for performers, and I had a boyfriend at the time who was a musician, and he was always wearing my stuff on stage. "Then, my friend Avena Gallagher came to me and said, 'Do you have any more of those shirts that you were making for your boyfriend? You know, I'm styling Bowie for this tour that's coming up.' I gave her some stuff to take to him, and a week later, she calls me and says, 'Bowie loves them. He's wearing them to this and to that and to this and that. And he wants to buy them. How much do you want to sell them for?' She's like, 'It's David Bowie, so he's got a lot of money. Just charge whatever you want.' And the most expensive thing I could think of was two hundred dollars. He bought two.""I have been very conservative over the years, and I think that was really super smart and helpful, [during] the first ten years. But as we grow, I realize that we have to think about how to take some risks. I'm learning how to do that a little bit, but it's scary for me. In the early days, I was advised so many times to just keep repeating silhouettes that were selling and fabrics that were selling. And I remember thinking, 'Oh, God, it's so boring. I already did it. I want to do a new thing.' I think my decision to try to keep exploring was probably not the best business decision, but definitely, the best creative decision."