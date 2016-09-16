Through the haze of smoke, The Guy emerges a shaman. He's unwaveringly calm (and not just because he's stoned), even while scrambling from apartment to apartment with thousands of dollars in weed on his person. High Maintenance trails multiple characters per episode, often dropping us off in an unknown location and working backwards to explain why the hell we're there. It's always one heck of a trip.



That's what makes High Maintenance different from other urban locale series about lost millennials: You really don't know where it's going to wind up. The seeming randomness can be frustrating, but the unpredictability is also a testament to the unique strengths of this series. It's not just a funny show about smoking weed — though it is that, too. It's a reminder of the way narratives come together in a way you don't expect. And in that way, it's refreshingly true to real life.