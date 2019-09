The premiere episode,"Meth(od)," begins in an seedy, old-school barber shop, where The Guy is defending his beard length against an overzealous set of clippers. Nope, he just wants a little off the top, he tells the barber. The Guy is unrepentantly low-maintenance — way more Pineapple Express than Narcos — unlike his dozens of clients across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and even Queens. (Nope, not even The Guy likes going to Queens).Over the next 28 minutes, we meet a few of The Guy's most eccentric customers: a gay man in a toxic relationship that once pretended to be addicted to crystal meth in order to escape his best friend; and a duo of macho men working on their method acting skills by making The Guy as uncomfortable as possible — a stark contrast to The Guy's sales style, which is to be as nonthreatening and helpful as humanly possible.This is the format for the rest of the five episodes in the short-but-sweet series: A rotating cast of characters change each week, based on who hits up The Guy for bud. His clients are unashamed of their vices (including, but not limited to: cocaine, crystal meth, booze, group sex, cigarettes, selfies, and compulsive lying) and often unsure about what they're doing with their lives. The show embraces the social effects of smoking pot — how people use it to relax, bond, and escape.High Maintenance tells stories of New Yorkers who are not trying to just get high; they're trying to just get by.