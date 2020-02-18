Britney Spears Hospitalized For A Dance Injury

Britney Spears, who basically has a second career as an Instagram yoga influencer, may have to slow things down a bit. Spears broke a bone in her foot, according to boyfriend Sam Asghari’s recent social media post, and now she has a very powerful cast to show off.
“When you break something it tends to heal stronger specially when you’re my Girl,” Asghari wrote on Instagram in the caption of a slideshow that includes photos of Spears from the hospital. “My lioness broke her metatarsal bone on her foot doing what she loves which is dancing. Wishing her the best recovery so she can jump, run, and dance her butt off.”
Asghari’s photos also included a video of him writing the word “Stronger” on Spears’ cast — a reference to Spears’ third single off her album Oops!...I Did It Again, as evidenced by Asghari playing the song in his Instagram Story of the cast.
Spears and Asghari reportedly began dating in 2016, after meeting on the set of Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video. They became red carpet official in 2019, when they walked together at the Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood premiere, and a sparkly ring Spears wore to the event sparked rumors that Spears and Asghari may be engaged. So far, neither has confirmed whether they plan on getting married. Engaged or not, it seems that Asghari is taking care of Spears in her time of need, at least when it comes to designing her new cast.
Spears has yet to comment on the reported injury. Her most recent post, about a new remix of her track “Toxic,” is from January 31.
As Spears recovers from her recent injury, the world is revisiting her older music: According to Buzzfeed, the video for her song “Womanizer,” which dropped in October of 2009, has become one of the most-watched videos on YouTube of the week, seemingly without explanation. Behold the true power of Spears.
