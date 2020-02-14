All The Sweet & Gushy Ways Stars Are Celebrating Valentine’s Day

Christmas gets nearly two whole months of celebration, but unfortunately for big fans of February 14, there’s no such thing as Valentine season. We get one day a year to go all-in on heart-shaped candy, mushy cards with lots of love puns, and head-to-toe pink-and-red.
Maybe you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day this year in a big way, with the fancy dinner reservation to treat your boo, or throwing an every-single-person-you-know cocktail party. Maybe you’re keeping things extra casual with year instead. A box of truffles for one and the latest true crime doc on Netflix is just as valid a way to honor the holiday.
Whatever your V-Day preference, there’s a celebrity who is matching your energy — their chocolates may be a bit fancier, though.
From cute kisses with their partner to solo love-celebrating music videos, stars didn’t let Valentine’s Day go unnoticed. Click through to see how they’re celebrating the holiday.