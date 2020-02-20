“People always think it’s for rich people because they think, ‘Oh, if you have assets coming into a relationship, you need to discuss those. But I would say it’s also liabilities,” says Shekar. “A lot of us are coming into our relationships with significant debt, right?” Prenups can make sure both parties are aware of the extent of debt each has, and create a plan for how to manage that debt, or what will happen if one spouse takes on more debt throughout the marriage.



"One of the most interesting stories that we hear about on the couple's finance side is when couples break up, the woman or the man may find out that their partner has taken out a loan in their name, or the partner could have taken out the loan in their own name," says Shekar. "But because of the way marriage law works, you still own half of that debt, right? So one of the ways that a prenup can really protect you is to make sure to say any debt that we take out on our own is our debt alone. Any debt we take out together, i.e. we've both co-signed the loan, we own together. So it creates a little bit of guaranteed transparency in that process."

