Postmates
It’s #ValentinesDay & ICYMI, we’re giving away free ice cream. Order a pint of @benandjerrys from @7eleven, and use code HAPPYVDAY when checking out on orders $10 or more. Nothing tastes better than ice cream, unless it’s free ice cream. #ScoopSomeLove pic.twitter.com/iVJe2Ik5MF— Postmates (@Postmates) February 14, 2020
Drizly
Slice
Burger King
happy valentine's day to everyone except your horrible ex. today in LA, SF, BOS, and NYC, you can turn your ex-flame into a flame-grilled whopper.— Burger King (@BurgerKing) February 14, 2020
xo, #burgerquinn
Qdoba
Chili's
Wanna set some Hearts on Fire? You need passion, spontaneity, @LunazulTequila, @MakersMark, and some @FireballWhisky. This margarita is unexpected — like love at first sight. #MargGallery pic.twitter.com/3hQn2vwYvC— Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) February 5, 2020
Papa John's
Dunkin’ and GrubHub
View this post on Instagram
I finally found my love! 💕 A delicious bouquet of donuts from @dunkin 🍩 💐 This Valentine’s Day @Dunkin’ and @Grubhub are offering guests a Perk for a free ½ dozen box of donuts and free delivery on orders $10+ when you order through Grubhub from Wednesday, 2/12 - Saturday, 2/15. While supplies last, only at participating Dunkin' locations. # ad