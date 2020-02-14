Story from Food & Drinks

These Valentine’s Day Food Deals Will Make Your Heart (& Belly) Sing

Hannah Rimm
Photographed by Sage McAvoy.
Love is in the air and even those too cynical for a little V-day cheer can indulge this fine Friday. Whether you’re planning to go full flowers-chocolate-wine-love fest or are hanging with your friends and yelling “singles awareness day” from the rooftops, there’s a Valentine’s Day deal for you. Ranging from ice cream to pizza to spiked seltzers, these deals will keep your tummy and your wallet full of Valentine’s love (and pizza, mostly pizza). Ahead, every deal you need to get you to February 15th (aka my fave holiday — All Candy Is Half Off Day).
Postmates

Today through Sunday you can get a FREE pint of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream when you order from your local 7-Eleven. Use code HAPPYVDAY on orders of $10 or more. Honestly, is anything better than free ice cream?

Drizly

If you’re drinking for V-day, Drizly is your girl! Get $5 off or free delivery with promo code VDAY2020 on all alcohol orders — rosé all day (and night)!

Slice

Celebrate with a Slice! Get $5 off your order when you use the code PIELOVER. If you’re not in the mood for pizza tonight, this code is valid through the end of February.

Burger King

Not to pick favorites, but this is the best deal I’ve ever seen. Bring a picture of your ex to Burger King and trade it in for a free burger. If that’s not the deal of the century then I’m St. Valentine.

Qdoba

Kiss anyone or anything (including a pic of your dog) for a free entree (when you purchase an additional entree) at Qdoba this Valentine’s Day — you’re even allowed to kiss yourself, hurray for self-love!

Chili's

Skip those fancy $250 prix-fixe meals and spend your Valentine’s Day at Chili’s with two dinners for $25 — plus their V-day Margarita is only $5!

Papa John's

Get a Papa John’s Heart-Shaped one-topping Pizza for $11 when you use the promo code: VALENTINE. The pizza comes uncut, so technically you don’t have to share.

Dunkin’ and GrubHub

For all you Bachelor and donut fans — grab a Nick Viall-approved free half dozen donuts with free delivery when you spend $10 on GrubHub. Rose and Nick’s heart not included.
