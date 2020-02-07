A Photo Of Your Ex Can Get You Free Burger King This Valentine’s Day

It's a little shameful, but a lot of us hold on to old photos of our exes. Maybe it's a box of Polaroids hidden deep under our beds or a folder named "Do Not Open" saved in the recesses of our computer servers. No matter the form or where they're hidden, those images of our past romantic encounters usually just mock and tempt us. Not this Valentine's Day though. On February 14, Burger King is giving people a way to get something good out of those photos we always felt guilty about saving.
In partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures' new film Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), Burger King is celebrating Anti-Valentine's Day next Friday, February 14. On that day, select Burger King locations in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Boston will be offering a free Whopper to anyone who brings in a printed photo of their ex to the Birds of Prey-themed "breakup boxes."
If you're someone that isn't just hoarding photos of your ex-lovers but is also hanging on to their possessions — hey, no judgment — and you're in New York, you're in luck. Guests in NYC can also bring in letters, stuffed animals, or a specified piece of clothing from their ex for their free Whopper.
For those who don't live near one of the "breakup boxes" at select the four select Burger King locations across the country or for those who have incredible self-control and didn't cling to any photos of their exes, the fast-food chain is launching an in-app quiz, which will give participants a chance to get a $3 Whopper via the BK app. In order to be eligible for a Whopper, guests must answer four out of the quiz's five questions correctly. Good luck!
Here are the locations participating in Harley Quinn's Anti-Valentine's Day:
New York City: 327 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036 (Valid from February 14-16)
San Francisco: 35 Powell Street, San Francisco, CA 94102 (Valid February 14)
Los Angeles: 545 North Victory Boulevard, Burbank, CA 91502 (Valid February 14)
Boston: 150 Everett Avenue, Chelsea, MA 02150 (Valid February 14)
