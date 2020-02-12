7 Top-Rated Lip Masks That Conquer Dry Lips Overnight

Soft, hydrated lips are one of those things that seem easy to maintain, but life usually gets in the way. Between trying new lipsticks and commuting in cold weather, chapped lips are inevitable, no matter how many balms you have kicking around in the bottom of your tote.
That's where lip masks come in handy. Unlike thin glosses or balms, these thick, gooey masks are designed to protect skin overnight so your body can repair itself while you sleep. Just buff off any flakes (a clean washcloth, soft toothbrush, or teaspoon of sugar is all you need), then apply a thick coat to wake up with a smoother, healthier-looking pout.
Of course, finding a formula that actually works is where things get complicated. To help, we've rounded up top-rated lip masks that thousands of happy customers swear by, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.