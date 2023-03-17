At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Soft, hydrated lips are one of those things that seem easy to maintain, but life usually gets in the way. Between trying new lipsticks and commuting in cold weather, chapped lips are inevitable, no matter how many balms you have kicking around in the bottom of your tote.
That's where lip masks come in handy. Unlike lip oils or balms, these thick, gooey masks are designed to protect skin overnight so your body can repair itself while you sleep. Just buff off any flakes (a clean washcloth, soft toothbrush, or teaspoon of sugar is all you need), then apply a thick coat to wake up with a smoother, juicier pout.
Of course, finding a formula that actually works is where things get complicated. To help, we've rounded up some of our favourite lip masks that you can shop right here in Australia.