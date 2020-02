I Got Transformed Into Awkwafina — & This Is What I Looked Like

It’s been a major year for Awkwafina , and it’s only just begun. The 31-year-old performer, who got her start rapping on YouTube out of her home in Queens, NY, now has a Golden Globe under her belt and continues to generate buzz with each of her groundbreaking performances. From quirky Peik Lin in Crazy Rich Asians to relatable Billi in The Farewell, every one of her characters shows yet another side of Nora Lum (Awkwafina's given name).