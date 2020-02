At first, Well Lady is simply known as Well Lady, and then she comes to be known as Echo, and then finally Dodge. Dodge tries to instruct Bode to get some of the keys for her — in particular, she’s really focused on the Anywhere Key so she can leave the well house and go wherever she pleases. She knows Bode has it, and it takes a lot of arguing for her to finally reclaim it. Once she has it, Dodge is free to travel through doors and appear on the other side of any door she wishes ( the Anywhere Key works like that : If you’ve seen a door before, you can travel there).